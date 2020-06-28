1901 S Willow Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1901 S Willow Ave - 1901 S Willow Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that's located in Independence!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Basement

-Carport



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$750.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$750.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



