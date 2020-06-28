1901 South Willow Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Hill Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1901 S Willow Ave - 1901 S Willow Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that's located in Independence!
-2 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Electric range -W/D connections -Basement -Carport
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$750.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $750.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee $250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4189953)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 S Willow Avenue have any available units?
1901 S Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.