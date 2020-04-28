All apartments in Independence
16318 East 34th Street South
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:41 PM

16318 East 34th Street South

16318 East 34th Street South · (816) 323-0399
Location

16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with a 2 car garage. Spectacular remodel that features, fresh paint, new hardwood flooring, granite, glass back splash, and a beautiful new vanity. Unfinished basement, no fence, in the Blue Springs school district. Also includes washer and dryer hookups, and a brand new STAINLESS dishwasher, fridge and stove.

When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (SPIRE AND IPL) if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet. 2 Pet max. 30 lb max for pets.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com
Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 East 34th Street South have any available units?
16318 East 34th Street South has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16318 East 34th Street South have?
Some of 16318 East 34th Street South's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16318 East 34th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
16318 East 34th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 East 34th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16318 East 34th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 16318 East 34th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 16318 East 34th Street South does offer parking.
Does 16318 East 34th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16318 East 34th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 East 34th Street South have a pool?
No, 16318 East 34th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 16318 East 34th Street South have accessible units?
No, 16318 East 34th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 East 34th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16318 East 34th Street South has units with dishwashers.
