All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15908 East 38th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15908 East 38th Street South
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:19 AM

15908 East 38th Street South

15908 East 38th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15908 East 38th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15908 East 38th Street South have any available units?
15908 East 38th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15908 East 38th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15908 East 38th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15908 East 38th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15908 East 38th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15908 East 38th Street South offer parking?
No, 15908 East 38th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 15908 East 38th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15908 East 38th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15908 East 38th Street South have a pool?
No, 15908 East 38th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15908 East 38th Street South have accessible units?
No, 15908 East 38th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15908 East 38th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15908 East 38th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15908 East 38th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15908 East 38th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City