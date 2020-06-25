15900 East 43rd Street South

Amenities

Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!

All Brick 3 bdrm 2 bath raised ranch perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac. This home offers an eat-in-kitchen as well as living room, family room and rec room and many more features you must see for yourself. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

