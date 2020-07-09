All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:55 PM

1417 S Ralston Ave.

1417 South Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 South Ralston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. have any available units?
1417 S Ralston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1417 S Ralston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1417 S Ralston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 S Ralston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 S Ralston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. offer parking?
No, 1417 S Ralston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 S Ralston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. have a pool?
No, 1417 S Ralston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1417 S Ralston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 S Ralston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 S Ralston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 S Ralston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

