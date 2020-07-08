Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11325 E 39th St. S Independence MO



To schedule your self guided tour, please register at https://secure.rently.com/properties/879781?source=marketing.



Charming 2 bed/1 bath home in Independence.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**