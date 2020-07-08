All apartments in Independence
11325 E 39th St S
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

11325 E 39th St S

11325 East 39th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

11325 East 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11325 E 39th St. S Independence MO

To schedule your self guided tour, please register at https://secure.rently.com/properties/879781?source=marketing.

Charming 2 bed/1 bath home in Independence.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 E 39th St S have any available units?
11325 E 39th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11325 E 39th St S currently offering any rent specials?
11325 E 39th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 E 39th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11325 E 39th St S is pet friendly.
Does 11325 E 39th St S offer parking?
No, 11325 E 39th St S does not offer parking.
Does 11325 E 39th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 E 39th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 E 39th St S have a pool?
No, 11325 E 39th St S does not have a pool.
Does 11325 E 39th St S have accessible units?
No, 11325 E 39th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 E 39th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 E 39th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11325 E 39th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11325 E 39th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

