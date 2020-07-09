All apartments in Independence
11315 E 20th Terr S

Location

11315 E 20th Ter S, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Lots of space in this great Independence Duplex, located on a cul-de-sac within an established neighborhood off Sterling road. Segregated areas downstairs for a man-cave or hobby room, your choice, lots of additional room for the money! Garage and driveway as well. Sorry no Section 8 at this time. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 E 20th Terr S have any available units?
11315 E 20th Terr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11315 E 20th Terr S currently offering any rent specials?
11315 E 20th Terr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 E 20th Terr S pet-friendly?
No, 11315 E 20th Terr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 11315 E 20th Terr S offer parking?
Yes, 11315 E 20th Terr S offers parking.
Does 11315 E 20th Terr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 E 20th Terr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 E 20th Terr S have a pool?
No, 11315 E 20th Terr S does not have a pool.
Does 11315 E 20th Terr S have accessible units?
No, 11315 E 20th Terr S does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 E 20th Terr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11315 E 20th Terr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11315 E 20th Terr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11315 E 20th Terr S does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

