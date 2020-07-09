11315 E 20th Terr S

Amenities

Lots of space in this great Independence Duplex, located on a cul-de-sac within an established neighborhood off Sterling road. Segregated areas downstairs for a man-cave or hobby room, your choice, lots of additional room for the money! Garage and driveway as well. Sorry no Section 8 at this time. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.