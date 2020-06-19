All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7509 East 119th Street

7509 E 119th St · No Longer Available
Location

7509 E 119th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Fenced backyard with a 1 car garage. Not far from downtown. Close to many amenities! Ruskin High School.

Available-9/1/2017

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 East 119th Street have any available units?
7509 East 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 7509 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7509 East 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 East 119th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7509 East 119th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7509 East 119th Street offers parking.
Does 7509 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 East 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 7509 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7509 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 7509 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 East 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 East 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7509 East 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
