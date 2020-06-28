All apartments in Grandview
6005 East 137th Street

6005 East 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6005 East 137th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. . This home is so cute! The living room flows right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and beautiful granite counter tops. Walkout dinning area to a deck and larg back yard. This home also has a 1 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 East 137th Street have any available units?
6005 East 137th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6005 East 137th Street have?
Some of 6005 East 137th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 East 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6005 East 137th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 East 137th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 East 137th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6005 East 137th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6005 East 137th Street offers parking.
Does 6005 East 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 East 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 East 137th Street have a pool?
No, 6005 East 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6005 East 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 6005 East 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 East 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 East 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 East 137th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 East 137th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
