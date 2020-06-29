All apartments in Grandview
14108 Merrywood Circle

Location

14108 Merrywood Circle, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex with 1 Car Garage. Features include Fireplace, Hard surface flooring, Laundry/Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups, Ceiling fans, Large elevated rear deck, and much more. Call today to make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14108 Merrywood Circle have any available units?
14108 Merrywood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 14108 Merrywood Circle have?
Some of 14108 Merrywood Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14108 Merrywood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14108 Merrywood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14108 Merrywood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14108 Merrywood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 14108 Merrywood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14108 Merrywood Circle offers parking.
Does 14108 Merrywood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14108 Merrywood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14108 Merrywood Circle have a pool?
No, 14108 Merrywood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14108 Merrywood Circle have accessible units?
No, 14108 Merrywood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14108 Merrywood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14108 Merrywood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14108 Merrywood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14108 Merrywood Circle has units with air conditioning.
