All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13231 Fuller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13231 Fuller Ave
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

13231 Fuller Ave

13231 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13231 Fuller Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,244 Sq ft property was built in 1971 has 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Has a Living room and a family room. Granite countertops, Nice deck out back, play set for the kids, Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, and tile backsplash. Amazing Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8.... Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13231 Fuller Ave have any available units?
13231 Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13231 Fuller Ave have?
Some of 13231 Fuller Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13231 Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13231 Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13231 Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13231 Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13231 Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13231 Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 13231 Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13231 Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13231 Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 13231 Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13231 Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 13231 Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13231 Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13231 Fuller Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13231 Fuller Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13231 Fuller Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City