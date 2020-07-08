13231 Fuller Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,244 Sq ft property was built in 1971 has 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Has a Living room and a family room. Granite countertops, Nice deck out back, play set for the kids, Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, and tile backsplash. Amazing Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8.... Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668