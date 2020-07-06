All apartments in Grandview
12914 Corrington Ct.

12914 Corrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

12914 Corrington Court, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Grandview Ranch - This 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom ranch in Grandview has nicely updated paint and is ready for you! Finished basement area is great for relaxing and watching football or movies this fall!

(RLNE5336162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have any available units?
12914 Corrington Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12914 Corrington Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12914 Corrington Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 Corrington Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. offer parking?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have a pool?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12914 Corrington Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

