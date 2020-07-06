12914 Corrington Court, Grandview, MO 64030 Grandview
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Grandview Ranch - This 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom ranch in Grandview has nicely updated paint and is ready for you! Finished basement area is great for relaxing and watching football or movies this fall!
(RLNE5336162)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12914 Corrington Ct. have any available units?
12914 Corrington Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12914 Corrington Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12914 Corrington Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.