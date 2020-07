Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car charging clubhouse gym internet access pool table shuffle board

Prime, Pet-Friendly Living in Lowertown



Just north of the river near Union Depot in Lowertown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character. From our custom-fit floor plans to our close proximity to the Metro Green Line and endless downtown St. Paul attractions, every aspect of The Donegan has been designed to move your life forward in sustainable style. Designer-grade finishes. Eco-friendly charging stations. An interactive fitness center with virtual trainer workouts. Pedal-and-go access to Mears Park, riverside trails, festivals, events, eateries and more.