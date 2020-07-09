All apartments in St. Paul
Randolf Apartments
Randolf Apartments

1469 Randolph Avenue · (651) 998-7482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08 · Avail. Aug 31

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Randolf Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Historic Building, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55105 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats
Parking Details: On and off street parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Randolf Apartments have any available units?
Randolf Apartments has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Randolf Apartments have?
Some of Randolf Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Randolf Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Randolf Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Randolf Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Randolf Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Randolf Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Randolf Apartments offers parking.
Does Randolf Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Randolf Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Randolf Apartments have a pool?
No, Randolf Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Randolf Apartments have accessible units?
No, Randolf Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Randolf Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Randolf Apartments has units with dishwashers.
