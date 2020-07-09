1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105 Macalester - Groveland
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 08 · Avail. Aug 31
$950
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Randolf Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Historic Building, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55105 ZIP code.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats
Parking Details: On and off street parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available $10/month