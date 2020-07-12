/
prosperity heights
122 Apartments for rent in Prosperity Heights, St. Paul, MN
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4171739)
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
927 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
788 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
927 sqft
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of
1252 7th St E D
1252 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719 #D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom. Shared laundry in basement.
