All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 975 Flandrau St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
975 Flandrau St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

975 Flandrau St

975 Flandrau Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

975 Flandrau Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Large 2-car garage with workshop. Fenced yard. Laundry hookups. Near school.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Flandrau St have any available units?
975 Flandrau St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 975 Flandrau St currently offering any rent specials?
975 Flandrau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Flandrau St pet-friendly?
No, 975 Flandrau St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 975 Flandrau St offer parking?
Yes, 975 Flandrau St offers parking.
Does 975 Flandrau St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Flandrau St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Flandrau St have a pool?
No, 975 Flandrau St does not have a pool.
Does 975 Flandrau St have accessible units?
No, 975 Flandrau St does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Flandrau St have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 Flandrau St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 975 Flandrau St have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 Flandrau St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law