954 Ivy Avenue East

pet friendly some paid utils

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com**



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with beautiful interior craftsman woodwork, and a den/office space! Lots of windows with great natural light. Partially finished basement with a bonus living room. Huge yard to enjoy this summer and across the street from a park/green space! All bedrooms are located on the upper level.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,665, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,665, Available 5/5/20

