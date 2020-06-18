All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:15 PM

954 Ivy Avenue East

954 East Ivy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

954 East Ivy Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com**

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with beautiful interior craftsman woodwork, and a den/office space! Lots of windows with great natural light. Partially finished basement with a bonus living room. Huge yard to enjoy this summer and across the street from a park/green space! All bedrooms are located on the upper level.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,665, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,665, Available 5/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Ivy Avenue East have any available units?
954 Ivy Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 954 Ivy Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
954 Ivy Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Ivy Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Ivy Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 954 Ivy Avenue East offer parking?
No, 954 Ivy Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 954 Ivy Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Ivy Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Ivy Avenue East have a pool?
No, 954 Ivy Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 954 Ivy Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 954 Ivy Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Ivy Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 Ivy Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Ivy Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 Ivy Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

