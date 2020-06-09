All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:24 PM

864 6th St e - 2

864 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

864 East 6th Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 bedroom unit blocks from shops and restaurants in St. Paul's East Side.

Recently updated and ready for move in. Features include, spacious kitchen, large closets, off-street parking, extra storage. Water, sewer, and trash included.

~ Tenant pays gas & electric

~ Available December 1

~ Rent $875 per month

~ Deposit one months rent

~ No Smoking, No Pets

~ Not Section 8 Certified

~ $45 application fee per adult

~Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 6th St e - 2 have any available units?
864 6th St e - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 6th St e - 2 have?
Some of 864 6th St e - 2's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 6th St e - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
864 6th St e - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 6th St e - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 864 6th St e - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 864 6th St e - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 864 6th St e - 2 offers parking.
Does 864 6th St e - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 6th St e - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 6th St e - 2 have a pool?
No, 864 6th St e - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 864 6th St e - 2 have accessible units?
No, 864 6th St e - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 864 6th St e - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 6th St e - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

