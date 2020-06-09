864 6th St e - 2

Amenities

parking recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2 bedroom unit blocks from shops and restaurants in St. Paul's East Side.



Recently updated and ready for move in. Features include, spacious kitchen, large closets, off-street parking, extra storage. Water, sewer, and trash included.



~ Tenant pays gas & electric



~ Available December 1



~ Rent $875 per month



~ Deposit one months rent



~ No Smoking, No Pets



~ Not Section 8 Certified



~ $45 application fee per adult



~Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.