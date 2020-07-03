726 Marshall Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09424ef028 ---- We will be remodeling the kitchen - come check it out!. Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off Street Parking by permit. Laundry: Laundry in unit. Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Split level townhouse Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.