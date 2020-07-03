All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

726 Marshall Ave

726 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09424ef028 ---- We will be remodeling the kitchen - come check it out!. Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off Street Parking by permit. Laundry: Laundry in unit. Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Split level townhouse Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 726 Marshall Ave have any available units?
726 Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Marshall Ave have?
Some of 726 Marshall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
726 Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Marshall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 726 Marshall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 726 Marshall Ave offers parking.
Does 726 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Marshall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 726 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 726 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 726 Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Marshall Ave has units with dishwashers.

