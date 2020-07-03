708 Marshall Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b2ae67028 ----

L??king for a new place to call home? Come check out this 2bd room! Handicap accessible unit including bathroom grab bars.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off Street Parking by permit.

Laundry: Laundry in unit.

Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

Single level townhouse

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.