St. Paul, MN
708 Marshall Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

708 Marshall Ave

708 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b2ae67028 ----
L??king for a new place to call home? Come check out this 2bd room! Handicap accessible unit including bathroom grab bars.
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off Street Parking by permit.
Laundry: Laundry in unit.
Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.
Single level townhouse
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Marshall Ave have any available units?
708 Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Marshall Ave have?
Some of 708 Marshall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
708 Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Marshall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 708 Marshall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 708 Marshall Ave offers parking.
Does 708 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Marshall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 708 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 708 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 708 Marshall Ave has accessible units.
Does 708 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Marshall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

