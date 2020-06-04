All apartments in St. Paul
624 North Farrington Street

624 Farrington Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 Farrington Street, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom home with an updated kitchen, new flooring, and central AC. Nice partially fenced in yard, a screened in front porch, laundry, and an unfinished basement for extra storage are some other great features of this home. Located in North Frogtown, this property is minutes away from Downtown St. Paul, Como Park, and lots of restaurants and shops.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/5_yFVf59G-Y

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

