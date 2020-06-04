624 North Farrington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled 1 bedroom home with an updated kitchen, new flooring, and central AC. Nice partially fenced in yard, a screened in front porch, laundry, and an unfinished basement for extra storage are some other great features of this home. Located in North Frogtown, this property is minutes away from Downtown St. Paul, Como Park, and lots of restaurants and shops.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/5_yFVf59G-Y



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

