Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Charming 4 bedroom St. Paul home. Tons of restored woodwork and character throughout - spacious bedrooms with bonus living room space! Street parking only.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Section 8 accepted, monthly income must be $4,350. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.