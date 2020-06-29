All apartments in St. Paul
551 Jenks Ave Unit 1
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

551 Jenks Ave Unit 1

551 Jenks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

551 Jenks Ave, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
community garden
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
Now showing this spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a remodeled kitchen in a four-plex building. Conveniently located near bus lines in East St. Paul. This unit boasts hardwood floor, tile bathroom and a new high-efficiency furnace.

Cats are permitted with additional fees. Sorry, No Dogs and No Smoking.

Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewer, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Wall A/C unit located in apartment and building features on-site laundry, new private concrete patio and includes a newly established community garden located in the side lot next door.

Security Deposit: $900. Lease agreement through Aug. 31, 2020.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Jenks Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
