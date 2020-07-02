487 Bay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a601b4002c ----

DON\'T MISS OUT, WILL RENT QUICKLY! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath St. Paul Home on Fully Fenced Lot! Avail April 1st!



This home features:



-Hardwood Floors



-Spacious Bedrooms



-Walk-in Closets



-In Unit Washer & Dryer



-Fully Fenced in Yard



-Elevated Garden Area



-1 Off Street Parking Spot



-PETS WELCOME



-School District 625



-CLOSE BY:Shamrock\'s, Subway, Mojo Monkey Donuts, Hot City Pizza, The Beer Dabbler Store, MINUTES from downtown, and so much more!



Special Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2.$50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, lawn and snow care with personal tools (shovel provided), phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance please see Agent for more details.