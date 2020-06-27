Amenities

445 Herschel St Available 09/01/19 House Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard - House available September 1 in Midway neighborhood. The main level has hardwood floors throughout. The living room has a lot of natural light and connects to the dining room. There's a pass through window from the dining room to the kitchen. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances.

There are three bedrooms on the main level of the house. There's a full bathroom with an additional half bathroom next to it.

There's a lower family room downstairs as well as the fourth bedroom. These are both carpeted. In addition, there's a washer/dryer and a huge area for storage.

This house has a fully fenced backyard and a 2 car garage with an automatic opener.

Great location just blocks from Green Line light rail, University Avenue, I94 and Allianz Field.



Up to two dogs are okay with a $50/month pet fee per. Sorry no cats.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Cats Allowed



