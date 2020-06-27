All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

445 Herschel St

445 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

445 Herschel Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
445 Herschel St Available 09/01/19 House Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard - House available September 1 in Midway neighborhood. The main level has hardwood floors throughout. The living room has a lot of natural light and connects to the dining room. There's a pass through window from the dining room to the kitchen. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances.
There are three bedrooms on the main level of the house. There's a full bathroom with an additional half bathroom next to it.
There's a lower family room downstairs as well as the fourth bedroom. These are both carpeted. In addition, there's a washer/dryer and a huge area for storage.
This house has a fully fenced backyard and a 2 car garage with an automatic opener.
Great location just blocks from Green Line light rail, University Avenue, I94 and Allianz Field.

Up to two dogs are okay with a $50/month pet fee per. Sorry no cats.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5074600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Herschel St have any available units?
445 Herschel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Herschel St have?
Some of 445 Herschel St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Herschel St currently offering any rent specials?
445 Herschel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Herschel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Herschel St is pet friendly.
Does 445 Herschel St offer parking?
Yes, 445 Herschel St offers parking.
Does 445 Herschel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Herschel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Herschel St have a pool?
No, 445 Herschel St does not have a pool.
Does 445 Herschel St have accessible units?
No, 445 Herschel St does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Herschel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Herschel St does not have units with dishwashers.
