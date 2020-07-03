All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:40 AM

375 Hawthorne Ave E

375 East Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

375 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ONE MONTH FREE RENT!

Just one block off of 35E, this home has three bedrooms, one bath and tons of space! Great kitchen with separate dining area, large living room space, washer and dryer on the main level. New kitchen and dining room flooring to be installed. Charming built-ins in one of the upstairs bedrooms! Larger bedroom upstairs is huge! One car detached garage.

Available 9/10/2019 Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. This home is not Section 8 approved, Good Credit, monthly income must be 3x's the rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E have any available units?
375 Hawthorne Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 375 Hawthorne Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
375 Hawthorne Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Hawthorne Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 375 Hawthorne Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 375 Hawthorne Ave E offers parking.
Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Hawthorne Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E have a pool?
No, 375 Hawthorne Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E have accessible units?
No, 375 Hawthorne Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Hawthorne Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Hawthorne Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Hawthorne Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

