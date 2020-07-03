375 Hawthorne Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

ONE MONTH FREE RENT!



Just one block off of 35E, this home has three bedrooms, one bath and tons of space! Great kitchen with separate dining area, large living room space, washer and dryer on the main level. New kitchen and dining room flooring to be installed. Charming built-ins in one of the upstairs bedrooms! Larger bedroom upstairs is huge! One car detached garage.



Available 9/10/2019 Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. This home is not Section 8 approved, Good Credit, monthly income must be 3x's the rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.