313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Available June 1st. No subsidy housing programs, no pets, maximum 3 occupants, income 3 x rent = $3,500 mo. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Cute lower level duplex sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and has off street parking available. Maximum 3 occupants, no pets. Water, sewer, trash included in rent.



This one level living unit has brand new laminate wood flooring, new tile floor in bathroom, a large living room, large master bedroom, second bedroom, 3/4 bath and spacious eat-in kitchen. Back door enters into kitchen from shared off street parking lot, no garage. Shared washer / dryer located in the front entry outside the unit. No air conditioning.



Walking distance to light rail, Scheffer Recreation Center, restaurants and shops. Tenant pays heat and electric.



No pets, no smoking, no subsidy housing programs. Income 3 x monthly rent. No evictions, no criminal, good rental history.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Jeanne Malmer 612-418-9448