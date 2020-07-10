All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT

313 Edmund Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 Edmund Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Available June 1st. No subsidy housing programs, no pets, maximum 3 occupants, income 3 x rent = $3,500 mo. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Cute lower level duplex sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and has off street parking available. Maximum 3 occupants, no pets. Water, sewer, trash included in rent.

This one level living unit has brand new laminate wood flooring, new tile floor in bathroom, a large living room, large master bedroom, second bedroom, 3/4 bath and spacious eat-in kitchen. Back door enters into kitchen from shared off street parking lot, no garage. Shared washer / dryer located in the front entry outside the unit. No air conditioning.

Walking distance to light rail, Scheffer Recreation Center, restaurants and shops. Tenant pays heat and electric.

No pets, no smoking, no subsidy housing programs. Income 3 x monthly rent. No evictions, no criminal, good rental history.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Jeanne Malmer 612-418-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT have any available units?
313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT have?
Some of 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT currently offering any rent specials?
313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT pet-friendly?
No, 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT offer parking?
Yes, 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT offers parking.
Does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT have a pool?
No, 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT does not have a pool.
Does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT have accessible units?
No, 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Edmund Ave Lowr UNIT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law