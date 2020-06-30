301 Charles Ave

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3BR, 2BA home with 1 level of living space. Main level has vaulted ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, a nice sized den/bedroom sun room, two more bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and living room with fireplace. The upper lower partially finished basement completes the layout with the furnace, storage area and full size washer & dryer. This home also has a detached garage located in the fully fenced in back yard.



PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



UTILITIES - Tenant pays Gas, Electric (@$120/mo) and City utilities($60/mo), as well as are responsible for Snow (sidewalk, steps and small driveway strip in backyard) and lawn care.



TERM - This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)



NO SMOKING - in this home.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



INSURANCE - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



