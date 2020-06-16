All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1

26 10th St W · (952) 356-3028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 10th St W, St. Paul, MN 55102
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Beautiful, updated condo with amazing views! This two bedroom condo is available now and ready for a quick move in! The modern, spacious kitchen features white cabinets and granite countertops, with wood floors throughout the unit, as well as neutral colors and modern lighting. A sliding door off of the living room leads out to a private balcony that you can also access from the master bedroom. Condo is housed in the Gallery Tower building and offers several amenities including a fitness center, outdoor deck/patio, sauna, hot tub and a community room to use for larger social gatherings. Located in the heart of St. Paul with views of the state capitol and cathedral, and just a couple blocks away from the Light Rail, as well as easy access to freeways. Parking is available for an additional $85 a month. School District #625.

Lease Terms: $1595 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Gas, water, garbage, cable, internet, lawn and snow care are all included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Pets are accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Amazing condo in heart of St. Paul!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 have any available units?
26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 have?
Some of 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 have a pool?
No, 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
