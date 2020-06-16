26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking hot tub internet access sauna

Beautiful, updated condo with amazing views! This two bedroom condo is available now and ready for a quick move in! The modern, spacious kitchen features white cabinets and granite countertops, with wood floors throughout the unit, as well as neutral colors and modern lighting. A sliding door off of the living room leads out to a private balcony that you can also access from the master bedroom. Condo is housed in the Gallery Tower building and offers several amenities including a fitness center, outdoor deck/patio, sauna, hot tub and a community room to use for larger social gatherings. Located in the heart of St. Paul with views of the state capitol and cathedral, and just a couple blocks away from the Light Rail, as well as easy access to freeways. Parking is available for an additional $85 a month. School District #625.



Lease Terms: $1595 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Gas, water, garbage, cable, internet, lawn and snow care are all included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Pets are accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

