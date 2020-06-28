All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

216 South Dunlap Street

216 Dunlap Street South · No Longer Available
Location

216 Dunlap Street South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic rambler in popular, convenient Summit Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms main and 2 baths, large eat-in and updated kitchen featuring tile backsplash, newer appliances. Enjoy sunny days with SW facing picture windows in living room. Warm LL family room wood ceiling + office. All of this plus a oversized single car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 South Dunlap Street have any available units?
216 South Dunlap Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 South Dunlap Street have?
Some of 216 South Dunlap Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 South Dunlap Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 South Dunlap Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 South Dunlap Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 South Dunlap Street is pet friendly.
Does 216 South Dunlap Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 South Dunlap Street offers parking.
Does 216 South Dunlap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 South Dunlap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 South Dunlap Street have a pool?
No, 216 South Dunlap Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 South Dunlap Street have accessible units?
No, 216 South Dunlap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 South Dunlap Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 South Dunlap Street does not have units with dishwashers.
