216 South Dunlap Street

Classic rambler in popular, convenient Summit Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms main and 2 baths, large eat-in and updated kitchen featuring tile backsplash, newer appliances. Enjoy sunny days with SW facing picture windows in living room. Warm LL family room wood ceiling + office. All of this plus a oversized single car garage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.