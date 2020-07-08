All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2035 Nortonia Avenue

2035 Nortonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Nortonia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2035 Nortonia Avenue Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own only - traditional lease not available. Live Video Chat Tour available. Submit contact form to schedule. Lovely 3BR home in Beaver Lake Heights of Maplewood. This charming home is nestled on a manicured lot with large, mature oak trees, and perfectly situated with easy access to town and walking distance to Beaver Lake. Priced below market value, this one won't last long!

Rent2Own only - traditional lease not available. The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential applicants will need to pass a background check and application.

Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $194,900

(RLNE5796633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Nortonia Avenue have any available units?
2035 Nortonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Nortonia Avenue have?
Some of 2035 Nortonia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Nortonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Nortonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Nortonia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Nortonia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Nortonia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2035 Nortonia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Nortonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Nortonia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Nortonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2035 Nortonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Nortonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2035 Nortonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Nortonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Nortonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

