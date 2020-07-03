1738 Hawthorne Avenue East, St. Paul

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Nicely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath lower level duplex! Nice layout- kitchen with eat in dining is open to the living room, a decent size unit (not small/big) all rooms are good size, great closet space and storage, this place has everything you need. Located in very quiet residential neighborhood, huge backyard- lovely green space and building patio. Garage is optional for $50.00 a month, water is included, laundry is shared (not coin op-free laundry). All around really nice basic place.



Resident pays all utilities except water($150 utility deposit required). If you are interested in doing the snow removal and lawn care for the property you may have the garage for no charge.



$1195 a month plus utilities.



Info and qualifications: No Eviction/UD or Heavy/Felony criminal background on your record. Verifiable income $3100.00. Smoking outside only, sorry no pets and we are not currently participating in sec 8/subsidy programs at this time.



Get $300 off Listed rent rate with Great Credit or Good Income (or some

other variations) - pay only $895.00



" 680+ credit or more than 3.5x rent for income to qualify for rent

discount - Normal Deposit Rules apply. The discounted rate is for the

first 4 months on a 2 year lease, and requires auto payment of rent be

set up on the 1st of the month to qualify., and you must not be late for

any month during the term of occupancy."