Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1738 Hawthorne Avenue East, St. Paul

1738 Hawthorne Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Hawthorne Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath lower level duplex! Nice layout- kitchen with eat in dining is open to the living room, a decent size unit (not small/big) all rooms are good size, great closet space and storage, this place has everything you need. Located in very quiet residential neighborhood, huge backyard- lovely green space and building patio. Garage is optional for $50.00 a month, water is included, laundry is shared (not coin op-free laundry). All around really nice basic place.

Resident pays all utilities except water($150 utility deposit required). If you are interested in doing the snow removal and lawn care for the property you may have the garage for no charge.

$1195 a month plus utilities.

Info and qualifications: No Eviction/UD or Heavy/Felony criminal background on your record. Verifiable income $3100.00. Smoking outside only, sorry no pets and we are not currently participating in sec 8/subsidy programs at this time.

Get $300 off Listed rent rate with Great Credit or Good Income (or some
other variations) - pay only $895.00

" 680+ credit or more than 3.5x rent for income to qualify for rent
discount - Normal Deposit Rules apply. The discounted rate is for the
first 4 months on a 2 year lease, and requires auto payment of rent be
set up on the 1st of the month to qualify., and you must not be late for
any month during the term of occupancy."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

