1659 Leone Ave E

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex in Battle Creek - Enjoy the convenient location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, two-level town home in the quaint neighborhood of Battle Creek, right off Hwy 94 just east of downtown St. Paul. Only two blocks away from Target, Starbucks, Davanni's Pizza, Taqueria Los Ocampo and more!



Open living room and basement, hardwood floors in bedrooms, and an absolutely enormous backyard! Other amenities include garage space, air conditioning (built-in wall unit in living room) and free washer and dryer on site.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5039515)