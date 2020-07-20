All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1659 Leone Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1659 Leone Ave E
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1659 Leone Ave E

1659 Leone Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1659 Leone Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
Battle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex in Battle Creek - Enjoy the convenient location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, two-level town home in the quaint neighborhood of Battle Creek, right off Hwy 94 just east of downtown St. Paul. Only two blocks away from Target, Starbucks, Davanni's Pizza, Taqueria Los Ocampo and more!

Open living room and basement, hardwood floors in bedrooms, and an absolutely enormous backyard! Other amenities include garage space, air conditioning (built-in wall unit in living room) and free washer and dryer on site.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5039515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Leone Ave E have any available units?
1659 Leone Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 Leone Ave E have?
Some of 1659 Leone Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Leone Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Leone Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Leone Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 Leone Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1659 Leone Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1659 Leone Ave E offers parking.
Does 1659 Leone Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1659 Leone Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Leone Ave E have a pool?
No, 1659 Leone Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1659 Leone Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1659 Leone Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Leone Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 Leone Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law