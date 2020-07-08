1651 Minnehaha Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6 Mo Lease- 3 Bed/1Ba House- Remodeled Kitchen & Bath, Hdwd Floors- Available Now! - Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath house- kitchen and bathroom were just remodeled! Beautiful hardwood floors! Two-story floor plan with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level. Main level- kitchen, living room, and dining room. Nice screened in front porch as well. Lower level- 3rd bedroom and laundry.



One car detached garage and off-street parking. Mostly fenced-in backyard. Close to shops, restaurants, and transportation. Pets allowed- please inquire about limits and additional deposit. Lease Term: 6 month initial term. Available Now!



Note: Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE3710875)