Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

1651 Minnehaha Avenue East

Location

1651 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 Mo Lease- 3 Bed/1Ba House- Remodeled Kitchen & Bath, Hdwd Floors- Available Now! - Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath house- kitchen and bathroom were just remodeled! Beautiful hardwood floors! Two-story floor plan with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level. Main level- kitchen, living room, and dining room. Nice screened in front porch as well. Lower level- 3rd bedroom and laundry.

One car detached garage and off-street parking. Mostly fenced-in backyard. Close to shops, restaurants, and transportation. Pets allowed- please inquire about limits and additional deposit. Lease Term: 6 month initial term. Available Now!

Note: Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE3710875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East have any available units?
1651 Minnehaha Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East have?
Some of 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Minnehaha Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East offers parking.
Does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East have a pool?
No, 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Minnehaha Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.

