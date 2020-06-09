1642 E Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home across the street from Lake Phalen will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, upated kitchen, hardwoodÂ floors, oversized garage, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1642 E Shore Dr St Paul MN 55106