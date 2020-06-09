All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1642 E Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1642 E Shore Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

1642 E Shore Drive

1642 East Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1642 East Shore Drive, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home across the street from Lake Phalen will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, upated kitchen, hardwoodÂ  floors, oversized garage, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1642 E Shore Dr St Paul MN 55106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 E Shore Drive have any available units?
1642 E Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 E Shore Drive have?
Some of 1642 E Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 E Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1642 E Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 E Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 E Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1642 E Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1642 E Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 1642 E Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 E Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 E Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1642 E Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1642 E Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1642 E Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 E Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 E Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law