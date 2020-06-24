All apartments in St. Paul
1459 Randolph Ave.

1459 County Road 38 · No Longer Available
Location

1459 County Road 38, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/1 Bath downstairs duplex, Pets OK - Property Id: 124769

2 Bed/1 Bath downstairs duplex available July 1st.
Excellent MacGrove/Highland location!

Hardwood floors in living room, granite kitchen counter. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Bike to downtown St. Paul, University of MN, Mississippi River, Harriet Island. Shared storage, yard, laundry, and garage.
Most pets ok with deposit.
Rent is $1695 + deposit.
Water and garbage paid.

2 bed/1 bath
1 side of garage (separate door with remote)
Mudroom
Private entrance to one bedroom
Deck (Shared)
Fenced Yard (Shared)
Full basement (shared)
Shared (free) laundry in basement

Please respond with your phone number, how many in your household, any pets, and your preferred move-in date. Thanks!

Keywords: Highland Park/MacGrove, St. Thomas, Macalester College, St. Catherine, St. Kate, University of Minnesota, Highland National Golf Course, storage, parking, garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124769
Property Id 124769

(RLNE4919290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Randolph Ave. have any available units?
1459 Randolph Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Randolph Ave. have?
Some of 1459 Randolph Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Randolph Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Randolph Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Randolph Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Randolph Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Randolph Ave. offers parking.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Randolph Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave. have a pool?
No, 1459 Randolph Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1459 Randolph Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Randolph Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
