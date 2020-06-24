1459 Randolph Ave.

Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath downstairs duplex, Pets OK - Property Id: 124769
2 Bed/1 Bath downstairs duplex available July 1st.
Excellent MacGrove/Highland location!
Hardwood floors in living room, granite kitchen counter. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Bike to downtown St. Paul, University of MN, Mississippi River, Harriet Island. Shared storage, yard, laundry, and garage.
Most pets ok with deposit.
Rent is $1695 + deposit.
Water and garbage paid.
1 side of garage (separate door with remote)
Mudroom
Private entrance to one bedroom
Deck (Shared)
Fenced Yard (Shared)
Full basement (shared)
Shared (free) laundry in basement
Please respond with your phone number, how many in your household, any pets, and your preferred move-in date. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124769
