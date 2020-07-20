All apartments in St. Paul
1360 Dale St N
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

1360 Dale St N

1360 County Road 53 · No Longer Available
Location

1360 County Road 53, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Charming 3 bedroom Apartment - Available now! Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a charming classic duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, lots of space, very clean. Duplex sits on a nice oversized lot with plenty of off-street parking, plus your own private back patio to enjoy this summer! Free laundry in building. Nice new windows just installed this past year. Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal all included in rent. Tenants pay heat and electricity.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE4922184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Dale St N have any available units?
1360 Dale St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Dale St N have?
Some of 1360 Dale St N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Dale St N currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Dale St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Dale St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Dale St N is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Dale St N offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Dale St N offers parking.
Does 1360 Dale St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Dale St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Dale St N have a pool?
No, 1360 Dale St N does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Dale St N have accessible units?
No, 1360 Dale St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Dale St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Dale St N does not have units with dishwashers.
