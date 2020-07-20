1360 Dale St N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom Apartment - Available now! Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a charming classic duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, lots of space, very clean. Duplex sits on a nice oversized lot with plenty of off-street parking, plus your own private back patio to enjoy this summer! Free laundry in building. Nice new windows just installed this past year. Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal all included in rent. Tenants pay heat and electricity.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



