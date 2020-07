Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Quaint, updated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom in great St. Paul location. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Two Bedrooms upstairs. Bedroom/Den off from large Dining room on the main level. Large, open kitchen. Laundry and storage in the basement. Fabulous front porch. Two-Car Detached Garage and a fenced-in yard. Great find for a great price! Not participating in Section 8 program at this time.