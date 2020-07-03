All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1328 Hewitt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1328 Hewitt Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1328 Hewitt Avenue

1328 Hewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1328 Hewitt Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bd654001b ---- *-*-*-1700 square foot single family home in the GREAT Hamline-University neighborhood is available for JUNE 1st!!!*-*-*- 4 bedroom (3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 2 full bathroom home close to Concordia, Hamline University, I-94, Target, green line light rail system, Como Park and lake, and TONS of restaurants. Enjoy peace and quiet in this well-established neighborhood, neutral paint tones and flooring throughout-perfect slate for making this place YOUR home, plenty of unique touches exclusive to the time period of when the home was built, and a detached garage with additional 3 OFF STREET designated spaces (no need to remember St.Paul's snow emergency schedule)! You will love this beautiful home! Cable ready, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Water/Sewer, Gas, Trash, Lawn/Snow care, electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. No Pets 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ​​​​​​​​​8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Hewitt Avenue have any available units?
1328 Hewitt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 Hewitt Avenue have?
Some of 1328 Hewitt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Hewitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Hewitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Hewitt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Hewitt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1328 Hewitt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Hewitt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1328 Hewitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Hewitt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Hewitt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1328 Hewitt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Hewitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 Hewitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Hewitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Hewitt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law