1328 Hewitt Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bd654001b ---- *-*-*-1700 square foot single family home in the GREAT Hamline-University neighborhood is available for JUNE 1st!!!*-*-*- 4 bedroom (3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 2 full bathroom home close to Concordia, Hamline University, I-94, Target, green line light rail system, Como Park and lake, and TONS of restaurants. Enjoy peace and quiet in this well-established neighborhood, neutral paint tones and flooring throughout-perfect slate for making this place YOUR home, plenty of unique touches exclusive to the time period of when the home was built, and a detached garage with additional 3 OFF STREET designated spaces (no need to remember St.Paul's snow emergency schedule)! You will love this beautiful home! Cable ready, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Water/Sewer, Gas, Trash, Lawn/Snow care, electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. No Pets 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ​​​​​​​​​8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds