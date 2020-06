Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom House in St. Paul! - 4 bedroom house in St. Paul! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom house in highly sought after St. Paul location. Just minutes to Downtown St. Paul, and great neighborhood restaurants and bars!!



The house features gorgeous hardwood floors, , laundry on main floor, plenty of space, large bedrooms, new carpet, and much more!



This won't last long! Set up a showing now!



