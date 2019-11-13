1162 Edgerton Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Property Information

• Nice 2 Bedroom units.

• On bus line.

• True Duplex.

• Totally remolded with lament flooring, ceramic tile and newer carpet.

• Modern appliances.

• Large eat in kitchen.

• Formal dining room.

• Front Porch

• Front and rear entrance doors with deadbolt locks. Same key works for both doors.

• Trash, Water and Sewer are included in monthly rent.

• Energy efficient furnace.

• Quiet building.

• Separate utilities with on-site laundry for each unit.

• Fenced yard.

• Mature Trees.

• Cats only *.

• Only accepting electronic check payments

• 12 Month Lease