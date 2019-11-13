All apartments in St. Paul
1162 Edgerton Street - 2

1162 Edgerton Street
Location

1162 Edgerton Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Property Information
• Nice 2 Bedroom units.
• On bus line.
• True Duplex.
• Totally remolded with lament flooring, ceramic tile and newer carpet.
• Modern appliances.
• Large eat in kitchen.
• Formal dining room.
• Front Porch
• Front and rear entrance doors with deadbolt locks. Same key works for both doors.
• Trash, Water and Sewer are included in monthly rent.
• Energy efficient furnace.
• Quiet building.
• Separate utilities with on-site laundry for each unit.
• Fenced yard.
• Mature Trees.
• Cats only *.
• Only accepting electronic check payments
• 12 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 have any available units?
1162 Edgerton Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 have?
Some of 1162 Edgerton Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Edgerton Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Edgerton Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

