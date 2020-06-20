All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

111 Front Ave

111 Front Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129

Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes. Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, kitchen pass-through to dining room, new carpeting, new flooring, Master bathroom en-suite are just some of the features to enjoy. One car garage and off street parking for up to three cars. Near restaurants, parks, shopping and public transportation. Easy access to major highways to reduce your commute. A must see for the urban professionals. Vouchers - No.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284129
Property Id 284129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Front Ave have any available units?
111 Front Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Front Ave have?
Some of 111 Front Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Front Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 Front Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Front Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 Front Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 111 Front Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 Front Ave does offer parking.
Does 111 Front Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Front Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Front Ave have a pool?
No, 111 Front Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 Front Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 Front Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Front Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Front Ave has units with dishwashers.
