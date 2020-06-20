111 Front Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Front Ave - Property Id: 284129



Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes. Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, kitchen pass-through to dining room, new carpeting, new flooring, Master bathroom en-suite are just some of the features to enjoy. One car garage and off street parking for up to three cars. Near restaurants, parks, shopping and public transportation. Easy access to major highways to reduce your commute. A must see for the urban professionals. Vouchers - No.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284129

Property Id 284129



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794653)