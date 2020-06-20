111 Front Ave

Amenities
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129
Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes. Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, kitchen pass-through to dining room, new carpeting, new flooring, Master bathroom en-suite are just some of the features to enjoy. One car garage and off street parking for up to three cars. Near restaurants, parks, shopping and public transportation. Easy access to major highways to reduce your commute. A must see for the urban professionals. Vouchers - No.
No Pets Allowed
