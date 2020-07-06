All apartments in St. Paul
Location

1040 East 5th Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1040 5th Street E Available 06/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in St. Paul - This is an beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in highly sought after neighborhood in St. Paul. Close to highway 94 and Metro State!

The house features beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built in cabinets, large lower level office, updated bathrooms, and much more! Set up a showing now - This won't last long!

**You can send a tour request by replying directly to this post!

Please note
No evictions, UDs or judgments
No felonies

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE4684596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 5th Street E have any available units?
1040 5th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1040 5th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
1040 5th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 5th Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 5th Street E is pet friendly.
Does 1040 5th Street E offer parking?
No, 1040 5th Street E does not offer parking.
Does 1040 5th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 5th Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 5th Street E have a pool?
No, 1040 5th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 1040 5th Street E have accessible units?
No, 1040 5th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 5th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 5th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 5th Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 5th Street E does not have units with air conditioning.

