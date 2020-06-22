5964 West 134th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story large FR with spectacular view to wooded nature area behind home. Nature lovers ideal lot, abundant wildlife, ducks who perch on deck rail, Bald Eagles, owls, rabbits, beavers and geese. Convenient to shopping and easy access to all areas of city. Wonderful 4 BR home on quiet cul-de-sac lot. Updated kitchen, SS appliances, wood floors throughout home! Prior Lake/Savage Schools



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.