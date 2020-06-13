Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Savage, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7623 Arbor Lane
7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2 beds, 3 baths, 2 garage, Savage townhouse - Property Id: 125692 Townhouse in Savage for rent - Available immediately! $1,600/mo Two story townhouse. 1,642 sqfts, built 2004 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 attached garages.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,220
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,177
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,150
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Savage, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Savage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

