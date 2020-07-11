/
apartments with washer dryer
87 Apartments for rent in Savage, MN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4845 W 123rd St 301
4845 123rd Street West, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Rental - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 assign parking - Property Id: 244734 FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage $1,125/month CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Prefer May 1 move in Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath,
Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
Last updated May 9 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
14550 Lockslie Trail
14550 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Available 06/01/19 Quiet Savage End Unit 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 121503 Savage Townhome available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, attached 2 car garage, quiet end unit.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
27 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$935
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,439
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,250
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,126
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Last updated July 8 at 09:57pm
4 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,366
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
29 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,295
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
9317 Garfield Avenue South
9317 Garfield Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1012 sqft
Fantastic renovated home! New patio & new sidewalks. Newer carpet as well as new windows. This home has a large living/welcome area. Many windows surround the home allowing natural sunlight.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9531 Hartford Circle
9531 Hartford Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prairie Lake
18293 Kerrville Trl
18293 Kerrville Trail, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1607 sqft
18293 Kerrville Trl - Property Id: 296622 This up to date townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very spacious and in a great location. Close to parks, shopping, and easy access to the highway. Available for move in on 10/15/2020.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
967 Earley Lake Curve
967 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2527 sqft
Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home.
Results within 10 miles of Savage
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
251 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Londonderry
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,254
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,318
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
