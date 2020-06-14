Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Savage, MN with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.
Results within 1 mile of Savage

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Landau Drive
7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
924 sqft
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
30 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,150
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
3 Units Available
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1167 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1790 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8825 Abbott Avenue S
8825 Abbott Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2400 sqft
Available now! Convenient Bloomington location.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3125 sqft
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Oak Shores
1 Unit Available
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1
16045 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Savage
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Loop
287 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
City Guide for Savage, MN

Savage was named one of the best places to live in America by Money Magazine.

With a population at just a hair under 27,000, Savage, Minnesota is a small city with a lot of personality. This upper Midwest city has much to offer new residents by way of local festivals, activities, and economic opportunities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Savage, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Savage renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

