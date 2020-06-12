/
3 bedroom apartments
89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savage, MN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1366 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
13841 Highway 13 S
13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 7/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6830 151st Street
6830 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5781 Mccoll Drive
5781 Mc Coll Drive, Savage, MN
Home is perfect for residential care facility or large family with assistance needs. Home is new never been lived in! Amazing new construction home. Hard to find one level living with 6 bedrooms and 2 baths! Everything one one floor.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
1 of 1
Last updated May 9 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
14550 Lockslie Trail
14550 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Available 06/01/19 Quiet Savage End Unit 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 121503 Savage Townhome available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, attached 2 car garage, quiet end unit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1328 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1230 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
11315 Lanewood Circle
11315 Lanewood Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home. Completely renovated custom kitchen with open floor plan. Large family room with gas fireplace, 4 season sunroom off kitchen. Renivated Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7378 Devin Ln
7378 Devin Lane, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Devin Project LLC - Property Id: 296601 AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 3 BR + Den, 2 BA DETACHED Townhome Maintenance Free Living!! Put your mind to ease with no yard work or snow removal! Features Include: Association Dues included
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13123 Pleasant Place
13123 Pleasant Place, Burnsville, MN
Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville - Property Id: 294186 Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville Charming well cared for, updated 5 bedroom Rambler! Master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
712 152nd Street East
712 152nd Street East, Burnsville, MN
712 152nd Street East Available 08/01/20 Many upgrades *4Bed*2Bath Rambler with finished lower level Avail Aug 1 - Great location in Burnsville! Very clean-4 Bedroom 2 Bath rambler with finished lower level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3408 w 102nd Street
3408 West 102nd Street, Bloomington, MN
3408 w 102nd Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Four Bedroom Home in Bloomington - This is a beautiful custom built home located on a private wooded lot with plenty of mature shade trees.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8825 Abbott Avenue S
8825 Abbott Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2400 sqft
Available now! Convenient Bloomington location.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11345 Stratton Avenue
11345 Stratton Ave, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1755 sqft
This one just opened up. Available 7/1/20, This home is in the highly desirable Hartford Commons development. Close to Eden Prairie mall, groceries, and entertainment.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Oak Shores
1 Unit Available
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1
16045 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen.
