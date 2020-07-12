All apartments in Savage
Hidden Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Hidden Valley

Open Now until 7pm
4421 W 137th St · (612) 260-1811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN 55378

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4327 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4307 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 4325 · Avail. now

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 4323 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Valley.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
Live happy at Hidden Valley Apartments. When you come home to our one- and two-bedroom apartments in Savage, MN, you also come home to a refreshing outdoor pool, nearby parks and recreation trails, fitness center, dog run, many shopping opportunities, and restaurants. Not to mention the gorgeous finishes in your apartment. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/ month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Valley have any available units?
Hidden Valley has 8 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hidden Valley have?
Some of Hidden Valley's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Valley is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Valley offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Valley offers parking.
Does Hidden Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Valley have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Valley has a pool.
Does Hidden Valley have accessible units?
No, Hidden Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hidden Valley has units with air conditioning.
