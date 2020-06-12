/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savage, MN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
7623 Arbor Lane
7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2 beds, 3 baths, 2 garage, Savage townhouse - Property Id: 125692 Townhouse in Savage for rent - Available immediately! $1,600/mo Two story townhouse. 1,642 sqfts, built 2004 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 attached garages.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
1 of 42
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
7333 Landau Drive
7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
924 sqft
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12
15 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12
29 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1030 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12
$
67 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
20 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1000 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12
$
22 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12
$
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June
10 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
